Video: Rose Byrne Takes on the System in First Trailer for True Story TOW

The first trailer has been released for Tow, the Tribeca favorite starring Academy Award-nominee Rose Byrne. Having debuted at the festival in 2025, the movie is set to be released theatrically on March 20 by Vertical and Roadside Attractions.

Tow chronicles the true story of Amanda Ogle, an unhoused Seattle woman living in her car. While on THE HUNT for employment, her situation worsens after the car is stolen and then impounded. She receives a whopping $21,634 towing fee, which she must pay to get the car back.

The movie follows Amanda's courageous fight against the predatory towing company and the system at large as she attempts to reclaim her car, all the while joining in community with others who face similar struggles.

Rose Byrne leads the movie as Amanda, starring alongside fellow Broadway alums Ariana DeBose and Lea DeLaria. Octavia Spencer, Dominic Sessa, Demi Lovato, and Simon Rex round out the cast. Byrne has been garnering much acclaim this season for her performance in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. She will return to Broadway in Noël Coward’s Fallen Angels this Spring.

Stephanie Laing directs the film from a screenplay by Jonathan Keasey and Brant Boivin. The movie is produced by Brent Stiefel p.g.a, Danyelle Foord p.g.a, Rose Byrne, Stephanie Laing p.g.a, Brian O'Shea, Justin Lothrop, Josh Ricks, and Samantha Nisenboim.