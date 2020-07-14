RATINGS: NBC Ties For #1 For The Primetime Week Of July 6-12 In 18-49

NBC has tied for #1 in the key ratings demographic of adults 18-49 during the primetime week of July 6-12, and tied for first among the Big 4 networks in men and women 25-54, men and women 18-49 and adults, men and women 18-34, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

It's the seventh week in a row NBC has finished #1 or tied for #1 in the adult 18-49 demographic.

In adult 18-49 rating, an encore "America's Got Talent" and an original "Titan Games" were among the shows that tied for #1 in the key 18-49 demo among all primetime Big 4 telecasts for the week. Monday's "Wall" encore tied for #5.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 42 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," July 6-12

ABC...0.4

NBC...0.4

CBS...0.4

Fox...0.3

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

CBS...3.4 million

ABC...2.7 million

NBC...2.7 million

Fox...1.3 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.5

NBC...1.2

ABC...1.0

CBS...0.9

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...6.9 million

NBC...6.0 million

Fox...5.5 million

ABC...5.0 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of July 6-12:

Monday

NBC ranks #1 among the Big 4 networks Monday night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key ratings categories (including a tie in women 18-34). In adults 18-49, NBC led six of six primetime half-hours among the Big 4. NBC has won seven of seven Monday nights so far this summer among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

"The Titan Games" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and all other key demographics, and has now equaled or beaten its season-premiere 18-49 and total viewers with six of six telecasts since the show's May 25 debut. "Titan Games" maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7) and 98% in total viewers (3.8 million vs. 3.9 million).

An encore telecast of "The Wall" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.3 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 behind only "The Titan Games." In the timeslot, "The Wall" ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

An encore telecast of "Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in adults 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 3.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied as the #3 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, behind only "The Titan Games" and a "Wall" encore. In the timeslot, "Dateline" ranked #1 among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night among the Big 4 networks in nine of nine key demographics (including a tie in women 18-34), to earn an 11th consecutive Tuesday win among those networks in the key 18-49 demo (including a tie) and 10th in a row in adults 25-54 (including a tie).

An encore telecast of "America's Got Talent" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.4 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 - and won the 8-10 p.m. timeslot among those networks in each of those nine demographics.

A rebroadcast of "World of Dance" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) tied as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 in adults 18-49, behind only "America's Got Talent." In the timeslot, "World" tied for #1 among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49.

Wednesday

NBC's encore "Chicago" lineup won the night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers and has now finished #1 among those nets on seven of seven Wednesday nights so far this summer.

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% versus the prior week's encore in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and ranked as the #3 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers.

A rebroadcast of "Chicago Fire" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) was the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, retaining 99.6% week to week in total viewers (3.603 million vs. 3.619 million).

An encore "Chicago P.D." (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in total viewers and adults 25-54, and tied for #1 among those nets in adults 18-49. "P.D." maintained 100% of the previous week's rebroadcast in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and grew in total viewers (3.461 million vs. 3.454 million).

Thursday

An 8 p.m. edition of "Blindspot" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) set a season high in total viewers, with the most-watched episode of "Blindspot" since Thursday, May 31, 2019 at 8 p.m. (2.448 million), and equaled the show's season high in adult 18-49 rating. The 8 p.m. "Blindspot" retained 100% of the prior week's 9 p.m. telecast in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and grew +27% in total viewers (2.369 million vs. 1.863 million).

The regular 9 p.m. episode of "Blindspot" (0.2 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) equaled the previous week's 9 p.m. telecast in men 18-49, women 18-49, adults 25-54 and adults 18-34, and was up week to week in women 18-34. Digital / Social: "Blindspot" scored as the week's #1 most social scripted broadcast drama with 173,000 Total Interactions. That's a +189% increase over the episode of one week earlier, and a +225% increase versus the show's season average, to rank as the #1 most social episode in "Blindspot" history (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 7/6/20-7/12/20, Percent Share, Drama).

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.2 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-34 and men 18-34.

Friday

NBC tied for #2 for the night in adults 18-49 and won the night in adults 25-54.

A rebroadcast of "The Wall" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) delivered the #1 best total-viewer result among seven "Wall" Friday encores so far this season, and equaled the top 18-49 rating among those seven rebroadcasts. Week to week, "The Wall" was up +18% in viewers (2.5 million vs. 2.1 million). It was the third week in a row "The Wall" increased the audience for its Friday encore.

An encore "Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in adults 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 2.9 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night in the key news demographic of adults 25-54. "Dateline" delivered a seven-week Friday high in total viewers (best since May 22, 3.1 million), equaled an eight-week Friday high in 18-49 (matching its best since May 15, 0.5) and tied a nine-week Friday high in 25-54 (equaling its best since May 8, 0.8).

Sunday

"Cannonball" (0.4 rating in adults 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m. ET) doubled NBC's average in the timeslot so far this summer in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.2, L+SD excluding sports) and is up +8% in total viewers (1.8 million vs. 1.7 million), scoring NBC's top 18-49 rating in the time period, excluding sports, since April 19 (0.4) and the net's highest total-viewer result with non-sports programming since May 24 (2.0 million).

A rebroadcast of "The Titan Games" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew +0.1 of a point or +50% versus the show's prior Sunday encore in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.2 on June 28) and was up +8% in total viewers (1.4 million vs. 1.3 million).

An encore telecast of "America's Got Talent" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of the previous week's rebroadcast in this time period in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and increased by +5% in total viewers (2.2 million vs. 2.0277 million).

