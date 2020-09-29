Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: NBC Ranks #1 For Premiere Week

Article Pixel

For the ninth year in a row.

Sep. 29, 2020  
RATINGS: NBC Ranks #1 For Premiere Week

NBC has won the opening week of the 2019-20 primetime television season among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key ratings category, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

The win in adults 18-49 marks the ninth year in a row NBC has finished #1 or tied for #1 during Premiere Week in primetime's key demographic. It's the longest streak of Premiere Week #1 finishes in people meter history, dating back to 1987. Prior to this current NBC streak, the longest had been by ABC with five in a row from 2005 through 2009.

It's also the second year in a row and just the second time in 19 years NBC has won Premiere Week in total viewers (since taking the week in 2001). NBC's total-viewer margin of +41% over #2 (5.474 million for NBC, 3.888 million for Fox) is the biggest for any network for a Premiere Week in 32 years, since an +87% win by NBC in 1988 during the Seoul Olympics.

NBC's schedule was led by the week's #1 primetime program in 18-49 and total viewers, the Packers-Saints "Sunday Night Football" telecast. Excluding sports and news telecasts, the top two most-watched Big 4 primetime shows last week were Wednesday's season finale of "America's Got Talent" and Tuesday's final competition episode.

Extending back into the summer, this is the third week in a row NBC has ranked #1 in adults 18-49 and fifth week in a row in total viewers.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Summer-to-date and Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk