RATINGS: DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG Tops Charts for ABC on Sunday

ABC (5.654 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) held onto the demo crown on Sunday with its mix of "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" (5.741 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1), "American Idol" (6.103 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) and the season finale of "The Rookie" (4.667 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #5).

CBS (6.562 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) took home the silver with "60 Minutes" (9.333 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) and the feature "Forrest Gump" (5.639 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3).

Next up was NBC (2.300 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with its presentations of "Feeding America Comedy Festival" (2.060 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Mother's Day" (2.540 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.067 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up repeats of "The Simpsons" (0.922 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "Bob's Burgers" (0.866 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) alongside originals of "The Simpsons" (1.394 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), "Duncanville" (0.863 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10), "Bob's Burgers" (1.065 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #9) and "Family Guy" (1.294 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).

And finally, The CW (0.656 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed the night with fresh installments of "Batwoman" (0.711 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14) and "Supergirl" (0.600 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #15).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+11.11% - American Idol

0.00% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - The Simpsons

0.00% - Family Guy

0.00% - Duncanville

0.00% - Batwoman

0.00% - Supergirl

-14.29% - The Rookie

-20.00% - Bob's Burgers

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+30.00% - The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II (vs. America's Funniest Home Videos)

0.00% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - The Simpsons

-9.09% - American Idol

-16.67% - FAMILY GUY (vs. FAMILY GUY (Repeat))

-25.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. Shark Tank)

-33.33% - Batwoman (vs. Supergirl)

-40.00% - Feeding America Comedy Festival (vs. THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS (Repeat))

-42.86% - Bob's Burgers (vs. Family Guy)

-50.00% - Duncanville (vs. Bob's Burgers)

-50.00% - Supergirl (vs. Charmed)





