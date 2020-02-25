RATINGS: ABC Emerges as Thursday's No. 1 Network Outright in Adults 18-49

ABC Thursday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 7.8 million and 1.5/8 in AD18-49):

With its 3-hour drama lineup, ABC emerged as Thursday's No. 1 network outright in Adults 18-49 (1.5/8), surging past Univision to lead by 36% (1.1/6), while also dominating NBC by 50% (1.0/5), CBS by 67% (0.9/5) and FOX by 67% (0.9/5). In fact, ABC won Thursday night for the 5th straight week among Adults 18-49. ABC claimed the night's Top 2 highest-rated series with "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19," respectively. In addition, ABC moved into a tie with CBS as Thursday's most-watched network in the L+3 numbers (7.8 million) after pacing behind in L+SD.

Driven by the night's Top 2 biggest gainers in TV playback, ABC was Thursday's No. 1 gainer in Adults 18-49, spiking by +0.6 rating points from L+SD to L+3 and topping the playback increases for NBC (+0.4 rating points), FOX (+0.3 rating points) and CBS (+0.3 rating points).

"Station 19" (8:00-9:00 p.m. - 8.0 million and 1.4/7 in AD18-49):

"Station 19" grew week to week by 4% in Total Viewers (8.0 million vs. 7.7 million) and by 8% with Adults 18-49 (1.4/7 vs. 1.3/7) to deliver its best performance since its season premiere four weeks earlier in both Nielsen measures - since 1/23/20. ABC's "Station 19" emerged as Thursday's No. 2 program among Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (tied with CBS' "Young Sheldon"), moving up from No. 3 in L+SD and moving ahead of Univision with "Premio Lo Nuestro 2020" (1.1/6).

"Grey's Anatomy" (9:00-10:01 p.m. - 8.7 million and 1.9/10 in AD18-49):

"Grey's Anatomy" grew for its 3rd consecutive telecast in Total Viewers (+5% - 8.7 million vs. 8.3 million) to draw its largest audience in 4 weeks and held even week to week among Adults 18-49 (1.9/10). "Grey's Anatomy" solidified its rank as Thursday's No. 1 program in Adults 18-49 (1.9/10), standing as the night's top-rated program on all 5 of its telecasts this year.

"Grey's Anatomy" was Thursday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback with Adults 18-49 (+0.8 rating points).

"A Million Little Things" (10:01-11:00 p.m. - 6.5 million and 1.3/7 in AD18-49):

ABC's "A Million Little Things" emerged as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 10:00 p.m. hour among Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (1.3/7), tying "Law & Order: SVU" after standing 1-tenth of a rating point behind the NBC drama in L+SD and beating Univision's "Premio Lo Nuestro 2020" by 30% (1.0/6). "AMLT" inched up over the prior week in Total Viewers (+2% - 6.5 million vs. 6.4 million) and held even week to week among Adults 18-49.

"A Million Little Things" was Thursday's No. 2 gainer in TV playback in Adults 18-49 (+0.7 rating points), behind only ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," and was the only broadcast program on the night to more than double its L+SD rating (+117%) after 3 days of playback.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 2/20/20.





