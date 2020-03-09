RATINGS: ABC Claims Monday's No. 1 Show and No. 1 Scripted Show in Adults 18-49

ABC Monday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 8.2 million and 2.0/10 in AD18-49):

With "The Bachelor: Women Tell All" from 8:00-10:00 p.m. leading into "The Good Doctor" at 10:00 p.m., ABC won Monday night among Adults 18-49, beating runner-up NBC by 18% (2.0/10 vs. 1.7/9) and ranking as the No. 1 broadcast network for the 9th straight week. ABC claimed Monday's No. 1 show with "The Bachelor: Women Tell All" and No. 1 scripted show with "The Good Doctor" among Adults 18-49.

"The Bachelor: Women Tell All" (8:00-10:00 p.m. - 7.5 million and 2.2/11 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Bachelor: Women Tell All" improved over its year-ago telecast (on Tuesday, 3/5/19) by 4% in Total Viewers (7.5 million vs. 7.2 million) and by 5% in Adults 18-49 (2.2/11 vs. 2.1/9) to deliver its most-watched "Women Tell All" special in 4 years and highest-rated in 3 years-since 2016 and 2017, respectively. "The Bachelor" solidified its rank as Monday's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49, beating NBC's "The Voice" by 16% (1.9/9).

Editors, please note: Tonight (Monday, March 9) is Part 1 of a live 2-night season finale event with Part 2 airing tomorrow night (Tuesday, March 10).

"The Good Doctor" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 9.8 million and 1.6/9 in AD18-49):

"The Good Doctor" grew for the 2nd consecutive week in Total Viewers (+4% - 9.8 million vs. 9.4 million) to its most-watched telecast of the year and built week to week by 7% in Adults 18-49 (1.6/9 vs. 1.5/9) to tie its highest-rated telecast of 2020. ABC's "The Good Doctor" emerged as Monday's No. 1 scripted show in Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers, leapfrogging over Fox's "9-1-1: Lone Star" to lead by 2-tenths of a rating point (1.6/9 vs. 1.4/7) after standing 1-tenth behind in L+SD. In addition, "The Good Doctor" increased its advantage over NBC's 10:00 p.m. drama ("Manifest") to 3-tenths of a rating point in L+3 (1.6/9 vs. 1.3/7) compared to a 1-tenth lead in L+SD.

ABC's "The Good Doctor" posted its biggest playback lift in Total Viewers (+4.10 million) since its September season premiere (since 9/23/19) and matched its largest of the season in Adults 18-49 (+0.8 rating points). The ABC drama easily stood as Monday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49, topping the L+3 lifts of "Manifest" (+2.95 million and +0.6 rating points).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 3/2/20.





