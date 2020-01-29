Quentin Plair Cast In Showtime's THE GOOD LORD BIRD

Quentin Plair(The Quad, The Good Doctor) is set to recur opposite Ethan Hawke in Showtime's The Good Lord Bird based on James McBride's award winning novel produced by Blumhouse Television The Good Lord Bird is told from the point of view of Henry Shackleford, known as Onion a fictional enslaved child who is part of John Browns crew of abolitionist soldiers during the time of Bleeding Kansas, leading up to the famous army raid in 1859 on the army depot in Harpers Ferry.

Browns raid failed to initiate the Slave REVOLT he intended but was the instigating event that started the Civil War. Plair plays the character of Shields Green, known simply as Emperor. Emperor is a former slave who escapes from South Carolina to make his way North where he meets and becomes the right-hand man of Frederick Douglass(Daveed Diggs).

Emperor is known as a strong and quiet yet extremely passionate man who garners a connection with John Brown(Ethan Hawke) in his efforts in the fight to end slavery. The Limited Series will premiere on Sunday February 16th, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT





