Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas Will Produce Unscripted Series at Amazon

Variety reports that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will produce a new series about Indian wedding traditions. The show will premiere on Amazon.

The series will follow engaged couples as they prepare for their sangeet. A sangeet takes place the night before a wedding and features friends and family participating in a night of song and dance.

The series will feature the couples along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for the performances with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.

"We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding," said Chopra Jonas. "The Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage."

"The days leading up to our Sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend," Jonas said. "Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon."

Jonas' Broadway credits include "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" and "Les Miserables." Chopra is best known on American television from "Quantico."

Read the original story on Variety.





