President Biden & FLOTUS to Appear on Stand Up 2 Cancer Televised Special

The special is airing on Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m. ET and PT / 7 p.m. CT.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Photo 1 Interview: Matthew López on Writing & Directing RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 2 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs For New Broad Photo 3 Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs
Video: Watch the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Movie Trailer With Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Photo 4 Video: Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer

President Biden & FLOTUS to Appear on Stand Up 2 Cancer Televised Special

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) announced TODAY that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will take part in the eighth roadblock special airing on Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m. ET and PT / 7 p.m. CT. 

In an intimate moment with viewers, the President and First Lady will share a personal message that speaks to their continued support of cancer research through the Biden Cancer Moonshot and congratulates Stand Up To Cancer on its 15-year anniversary. 

The President and First Lady have a long-standing relationship with SU2C. During SU2C’s 2016 fundraising telecast, President Biden—then Vice President—spoke on behalf of his son Joseph “Beau” Biden III, who passed away from brain cancer in 2015. First lady Jill Biden joined Stand Up To Cancer during game 4 of Major League Baseball’s 2022 WORLD SERIES in Philadelphia, where she stood alongside the entire stadium in honor of those affected by cancer.

“The President and First Lady’s unwavering work to address some of the most challenging aspects of cancer research reinforces the incredible progress being made and will no doubt lead to many more breakthroughs in the years to come,” said Russell Chew, president and CEO of SU2C. “Stand Up To Cancer is exceedingly grateful for their participation in this year’s telecast; our shared hope to help more people affected by cancer to survive, and thrive, is the steadfast focus needed to end cancer as we know it.”

As announced last week, the biennial special will air simultaneously on more than 50 participating media platforms across the United States and Canada, including all four major broadcast networks in the U.S. Broadcasters carrying the show are donating one hour of simultaneous commercial-free prime time. The telecast will also be available on-demand on several streaming platforms.

Additional celebrities making a special appearance during the show include Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, KATIE Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake; a special montage of comedic skits from past shows will feature Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, and Matthew McConaughey. The televised special will also feature past musical performances from the likes of Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman, and The Who.

Stand Up To Cancer was established in 2008 by a group of women who wanted to galvanize the entertainment community to raise awareness and funding to accelerate collaborative cancer research and end cancer as a leading cause of death. SU2C’s Founders include KATIE Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and Noreen Fraser were also co-founders.

Since its inception, SU2C has raised over $746 million to bring together more than 3,000 of the best scientists from over 210 leading institutions to collaborate towards ending cancer’s reign as a leading cause of death worldwide. SU2C’s research has contributed to the development of nine new cancer therapies approved by the FDAs, and more than 270 clinical trials treating more than 29,300 patients.

SU2C is committed to cancer health equity and is working to increase diversity in SU2C-funded clinical trials, initiate advocacy group collaborations and awareness campaigns, and fund research aimed at improving cancer outcomes and screening rates in medically underserved communities.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
OWNs New Five-Part Docu-Series Time of Essence, to Premiere on Friday Photo
OWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on Friday

“Times of Essence” features thought leaders, celebrities and culture defining influencers in the series, including: Ms. Oprah Winfrey, Oscar®-winning actresses Halle Berry and Whoopi Goldberg; Emmy®-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Regina Hall and Taye Diggs; Golden Globe®-winning actress Taraji P. Henson; and more.

2
Wendy McMahon Named President & CEO of CBS News and Stations Photo
Wendy McMahon Named President & CEO of CBS News and Stations

Wendy McMahon has been named president and chief executive officer of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, expanding her role to include singular oversight of CBS News and Stations as well as leadership of CBS’ domestic syndication business. McMahon will now lead all of CBS News’ broadcast and streaming operations.

3
Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Named President of CBS News Photo
Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Named President of CBS News

Ciprian-Matthews, a 30-year veteran of CBS News who most recently served as executive vice president for newsgathering, will now have top editorial oversight for CBS News across all platforms. As president, she will oversee all CBS News programs, bureaus, global newsgathering, streaming and digital editorial.

4
INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY to Release on Digital Photo
INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY to Release on Digital

The film will be available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on August 29, with never-before-seen bonus content including five chapters that chart the making of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Join the cast and crew on an epic, globe-trotting adventure showcasing new characters, stunts, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

OWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on FridayOWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on Friday
Sebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis MatchSebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis Match
Hays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in OctoberHays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in October
McKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on FridayMcKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on Friday

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
THE SHARK IS BROKEN