Pokémon Summer Fest Coming This Fall

The "Pokémon Summer Festival Park" will occur at Rinko Park in Yokohama, Japan, from August 11th, 2023, to August 14th, 2023.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Pokémon Summer Fest Coming This Fall

Prepare for a one-of-a-kind Japanese festival dedicated entirely to Pokémon! During the Obon holidays, the enchanting "Pokémon Summer Festival Park" promises an exciting fusion of traditional Obon celebrations intertwined with the captivating world of Pokémon.

Nestled at the core of the festival grounds is a towering structure that will proudly hold a colossal Pokéball accompanied by skilled taiko drummers who will fill the air with their rhythmic beats. Encircling this central tower, a spectacular traditional Bon dance will unfold, accompanied by the captivating melodies derived from the Pokémon games.

Attendees will have the delightful opportunity to join in and participate in this lively dance. Many stalls will be set up nearby, offering various Pokémon-themed festival games, including activities like Magikarp fishing and Pokéball throwing.

Mark your calendars, as the "Pokémon Summer Festival Park" will occur at Rinko Park in Yokohama, Japan, from August 11th, 2023, to August 14th, 2023. Get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Pokémon within the festive atmosphere of Obon.



Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.

