Pokémon & Netflix to Team Up For POKEMON CONCIERGE Series

In celebration of Pokémon Day, Netflix TODAY announced Pokémon Concierge, its first collaborative production with The Pokémon Company and an ambitious stop-motion project produced by critically acclaimed dwarf studios.

Expanding the Pokémon world, the story follows Haru, a concierge at the 'Pokémon Resort,' and her interactions with Pokémon and their owners who visit as guests.

"Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with 'Pokémon Concierge,' an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company," said Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia.

"We're also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise."

Watch the new teaser trailer here: