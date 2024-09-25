Photos/Video: Prime Video Unveils Trailer and First-Look Images for CROSS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer and first-look images for the highly anticipated crime thriller series CROSS, starring Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross. On November 14, all eight episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, CROSS is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series. In advance of its first-season debut, the series was renewed for a second season at Prime Video’s inaugural Upfront presentation.

Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers. Hodge stars in the series and also serves as a producer. CROSS also stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold.

Watkins serves as showrunner and executive producer via his Blue Monday Productions banner. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost are executive producing for Skydance Television. CROSS is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television. Take a look at the new photos below!

Photo credit: Prime Video

