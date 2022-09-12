Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode

The series premieres today, September 12, on Hudson's 41st Birthday.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

Jennifer Hudson makes an emotional hosting debut on the series premiere of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing Monday, September 12, and kicks off her new talk show with a blast from her past! Former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell joins the EGOT winner on her premiere episode for their first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on Season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.

For the first time in 18 years, Jennifer and Simon discuss her elimination from "American Idol" and whether Jennifer would change anything about that night. The newly minted talk show host, rocking an outfit inspired by her "Idol" days, also asks Simon for his advice as she embarks on this new chapter.

Plus, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiere marks Jennifer's 41st birthday and Simon helps her celebrate with flowers and cake. Tune-in for more with Simon, in addition to celebratory moments, and fun surprises!

Premiere week continues with an all-star lineup of guests, including Magic Johnson, Mickey Guyton, Yvonne Orji, Hannah Waddingham, and Viola Davis. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit here.

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Simon Cowell & Jennifer Hudson

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Jennifer Hudson

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Jennifer Hudson

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Simon Cowell & Jennifer Hudson

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Jennifer Hudson

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Jennifer Hudson

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Simon Cowell & Jennifer Hudson

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Simon Cowell & Jennifer Hudson

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Simon Cowell & Jennifer Hudson

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Simon Cowell & Jennifer Hudson

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Simon Cowell

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Jennifer Hudson

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Jennifer Hudson

Photos/Video: First Look at THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Episode
Jennifer Hudson

Watch Hudson's debut here:

Watch Hudson and Cowell discuss her AMERICAN IDOL elimination here:

Watch Simon Cowell give Hudson his best adivce here:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Will Honor Broadway Through Her New Talk ShowInterview: Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Will Honor Broadway Through Her New Talk Show
September 10, 2022

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up to light up daytime with her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show! Ahead of the premiere, BroadwayWorld spoke with the recent EGOT winner to discuss how Broadway will be featured in the new talk show, her dream guests, what will set her talk show apart from others, and more.
Jake La Botz Releases New Album 'Hair On Fire'Jake La Botz Releases New Album 'Hair On Fire'
September 9, 2022

La Botz will be touring in support of the record on his Tattoo Across America Tour, where he’ll be playing across the country, with some unusual places along the way, including the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa, which the executive director for, and rapper, Danny Boy O'Connor (House of Pain/La Coka Nostra) personally booked La Botz for.
Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'
September 9, 2022

As the EP pre-order launches, he shared the new single “Tripping Over Air,” which he wrote with Captain Cuts (Walk The Moon, Lennon Stella), who produced, and David Charles Fisher. Fans who pre-order the digital EP will instantly receive “Tripping Over Air” plus the track “Twenty Something,” which was released in June.
The Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EPThe Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EP
September 9, 2022

The Higher has released the second single to their upcoming project: the “Elvis in Wonderland” title track across DSPs.  For the band, “Elvis in Wonderland'' is a commentary on the sensation that Las Vegas brings to those who desire a much needed escape. Watch the music video for the new single and check out upcoming tour dates!
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' ReworkDolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' Rework
September 9, 2022

Directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane, the documentary infuses humor with facts as the cast of the original blockbuster film 9 to 5—Dolly Parton,  Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman, as well as Rita Moreno and Allison Janney from  the 9 to 5 TV Series and 9 to 5 Broadway Musical. Listen to the new duet now!