Photos: Take a First-Look at Lena Dunham's TOO MUCH with Meg Stalter, Will Sharpe, & More

Netflix has released a selection of first-look images for Too Much, also confirming the release date for July 10, 2025. The new images feature Meg Stalter, Will Sharpe, Michael Zegan, Janicza Bravo, Richard E. Grant, Rita Wilson, Naomi Watts, Andrew Rannells, Rhea Perlman, Emily Ratajkowski, and Adwoa Aboah. Take a look at them below!

The new series follows Jessica (Stalter), a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister.

But when she meets Felix (Sharpe) – a walking series of red flags – she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language? From the creator of Girls and the producers of Love Actually, Too Much is an ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is.

The show is written and directed by Lena Dunham, who created the show alongside Luis Felber (also the composer). Executive producers include Dunham, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Michael P. Cohen, Surian Fletcher-Jones, and Bruce Eric Kaplan. It was recently announced that Dunham, known for her hit HBO series Girls, is working on a stage adaptation of the cult classic 10 Things I Hate About You with songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen.

