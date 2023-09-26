Photos: See Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder & More in New Look at THE CURSE on Showtime

THE CURSE will premiere on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers on Friday, November 10.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 3 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
Meryl Streep Interested In MAMMA MIA! 3 Return Photo 4 Meryl Streep Interested in MAMMA MIA! 3 Return

SHOWTIME has announced that its highly anticipated series THE CURSE will premiere on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers on Friday, November 10, before making its on-air debut on SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

SHOWTIME also has unveiled an expanded look at images from the series, which will have its world premiere at the 2023 New York Film Festival on Thursday, October 12, screening the first three episodes.

THE CURSE is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show. The series stars Emma Stone (La La Land), Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal) and Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer). Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. 

A co-production of SHOWTIME and A24, THE CURSE is co-created, executive produced and written by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder. Fielder also serves as a director. Emma Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also executive produces through their Elara banner.

The series will premiere internationally on Paramount+ on November 10 in Canada and on November 11 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Check out the new photos here:

Photos: See Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder & More in New Look at THE CURSE on Showtime
Benny Safdie

Photos: See Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder & More in New Look at THE CURSE on Showtime
Nathan Fielder

Photos: See Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder & More in New Look at THE CURSE on Showtime
Emma Stone

Photos: See Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder & More in New Look at THE CURSE on Showtime
Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder

Photos: See Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder & More in New Look at THE CURSE on Showtime
Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone

All photos courtesy of A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard Photo
Video: Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard

Watch the teaser trailer video for the fantasy spy thriller ARGYLLE starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Sofia Boutella, with Ariana DeBose and Catherine O’Hara and Samuel L. Jackson. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle.

2
THE FAMILY CHANTEL to Return For Final Season on TLC In November Photo
THE FAMILY CHANTEL to Return For Final Season on TLC In November

Last season ended with Pedro hitting his breaking point and making the decision to file for divorce. Chantel, desperate for support, had Winter and Karen move into her home she once shared with Pedro. The division between the two families went to the extreme while jaw dropping moments played out between Pedro and Chantel. Watch the video trailer!

3
Video: Watch Netflixs MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore Photo
Video: Watch Netflix's MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore

Starring Academy Awards winners Natalie Portman (Broadway's The Diary Of Anne Frank) and Julianne Moore (Broadway's The Vertical Hour), and Charles Melton in a breakout performance, alongside a scene-stealing supporting performance from Cory Michael Smith (Broadway's Breakfast At Tiffany's). Watch the video trailer now!

4
KINGDOM Season 5 Confirms Release Date With Brand New Visuals Photo
KINGDOM Season 5 Confirms Release Date With Brand New Visuals

The upcoming anime will start broadcasting on NHK General TV in Japan. Animated under Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost, you can anticipate a lot from Kingdom’s season 5 anime series. Besides the anime’s release date and time, the new iconic visual characters include Kan Ki, Raido, KokuOu, and Ma Ran.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDUBLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU
ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'
Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'
Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'

Videos

Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard Video
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard
Watch Netflix's MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore Video
Watch Netflix's MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW