Photos: STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Wraps Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has officially wrapped, set to premiere in 2025. Take a look at behind-the-scenes photos from the past year on the set of Stranger Things 5.

Season 5 was previously announced as the final season of Stranger Things with additional projects in the universe in the works, including Stranger Things: The First Shadow live on stage in London’s West End and coming to Broadway in 2025, along with an untitled animated spinoff series.

A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events.

Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 Million views globally.

Rooted in 80's nostalgia, it has sparked a resurgence of pop culture items from the decade with every new season, including Eggo waffles and New Coke. Most recently, the series breathed new life into Kate Bush’s track “Running Up That Hill” with the song soaring in streams on Spotify and entering the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in its 38-year history.

The series has also garnered over 70 awards worldwide including Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and has been nominated for over 230 awards. Stranger Things fans everywhere celebrate November 6 - the day Will Byers went missing - as ‘Stranger Things Day,’ a special day to share their love for the world of Stranger Things.

Comments