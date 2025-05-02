Photos: POKER FACE Season 2 Premieres in Hollywood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, May 1, Peacock hosted a star-studded premiere screening and after party for Season 2 of the Emmy Award-winning original Series Poker Face at the Hollywood Legion Theater. Take a look at the photos below!

The event kicked off with a grand entrance from star and executive producer Natasha Lyonne, who arrived in her character Charlie Cale’s iconic Plymouth Barracuda. Cast and producers were greeted by a livestream from E! News before making their way down a packed carpet which included a custom Poker Face themed motion-portrait studio.

Inside the theater, guests were treated to an exclusive screening of the Season 2 premiere episode, "The Game Is a Foot," featuring guest star Cynthia Erivo. The celebration continued with an after-party that included a Shake Shack roadside diner pop-up, offering themed bites like the “No Bulls Burger with a Side of Lies,” along with signature cocktails and a live DJ set.

Guests included Star/Executive Producer Natasha Lyonne, guest stars Justin Theroux, Kumail Nanjiani, Melanie Lynskey, Awkwafina, Simon Rex, Taylor Schilling, B.J. Novak, Jason Ritter, Margo Martindale, David Alan Grier and more, Creator/Executive Producer Rian Johnson, Showrunner/Executive Producer Tony Tost, Executive Producers Ram Bergman, Adam Arkin and more. Additional attendees included Fred Armisen, The Duffer Brothers, Uzo Aduba, and Evan Ross, all joining in to celebrate the return of Poker Face.

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. The new season premieres on Peacock on May 8.

Photo credit: Jesse Grant/Roger Kisby/Peacock

