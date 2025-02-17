News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special

SNL50: The Anniversary Special is now streaming on Peacock. 

By: Feb. 17, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last night, NBC hosted the star-studded SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a tribute to 50 years of THE WEEKLY sketch comedy series. Numerous stars and SNL alums were present during the ceremony including John Mulaney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ana Gasteyer, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Bowen Yang, and more. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

LATEST NEWS

Video: Judy Greer Stars in Trailer for Michael Shannon's ERIC LARUE
Sarah Silverman to Play First UK Show in 12 Years at the London Palladium
A24's QUEER, Starring Daniel Craig, Sets Max Streaming Premiere
Video: Brian Tyree Henry Stars in Trailer for Apple TV+ Series DOPE THIEF

One of the musical segments featured songs from Les Misérables, Hamilton (with guest Lin-Manuel Miranda), The Lion KING (with special guest Nathan Lane), and more. Take a look at more photos of Miranda in costume. In another segment, Sabrina Carpenter took the stage to take part in a continuation of the "Domingo" storyline. Started in 2024 by Wicked's Ariana Grande, this installment led the superstar to perform an off-key rendition of Defying Gravity. Stars Pedro Pascal, Martin Short, Bad Bunny, Molly Shannon, and more also joined in on the fun. Watch the segment here.

The special also included appearances by Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Lil Wayne, Miley Cyrus, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, Seth Meyers, Steve Martin, The Roots, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Woody Harrelson and more. SNL50: The Anniversary Special is now streaming on Peacock. 

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Todd Owyoung/Chris Haston/Virginia Sherwood/Heidi Gutman/NBC

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Paul Shaffer, Scarlett Johansson, Alex Moffat, Emil Wakim, Chloe Fineman, James Austin John, Paul Rudd, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Devon Walker, Taran Killem, Ana Gasteyer, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Sarah Sherman, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, David Spade, Adam Driver, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, and Nick Jonas

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Lorne Michaels and guests

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Ayo Edebiri, Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, Robert De Niro and Rachel Dratch

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Taran Killam, Ana Gasteyer, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Paul Davidson, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, and Jason Sudeikis

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Taran Killam and Ana Gasteyer

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Kenan Thompson and Maya Rudolph

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Mike Myers

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Taran Killam, Ana Gasteyer, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, Cecily Strong, and Nick Jonas

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Cecily Strong and Nick Jonas

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Lil Wayne

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Ayo Edebiri, Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, Robert De Niro and Rachel Dratch

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Robert De Niro and Rachel Dratch

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Tom Hanks

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Adam Sandler

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Bowen Yang, Kyle Mooney, Sabrina Carpenter, Andy Samberg and Beck Bennett

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Sabrina Carpenter and Pedro Pascal

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Miley Cyrus

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Bowen Yang, Andy Samberg, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Molly Shannon and Emma Stone

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Bill Murray, and Anchor Colin Jost

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Seth Meyers, Vanessa Bayer, and Fred Armisen

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Paul Shaffer, Scarlett Johansson, Alex Moffat, Taran Killam, Jason Segel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin David Jones, Devon Walker, Ana Gasteyer, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Pete Davidson, Will Forte, Nathan Lane, Sarah Sherman, Adam Driver, David Spade and Cecily Strong

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Molly Shannon and Emma Stone

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Molly Shannon and Emma Stone

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Seth Meyers, Vanessa Bayer, and Fred Armisen

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Bobby Moynihan and Anchor Colin Jost

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Anchor Michael Che and Cecily Strong

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Marcello Hernandez, Mikey Day, Michael Longfellow

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Marcello Hernandez, Mikey Day

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Jason Sudeikis, Marcello Hernandez, Mikey Day, Michael Longfellow

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Kate McKinnon, Will Forte, Woody Harrelson

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Meryl Streep, Kate McKinnon, Will Forte

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Bowen Yang and Andy Samberg

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Sabrina Carpenter and Pedro Pascal

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Seth Meyers, Vanessa Bayer, and Fred Armisen

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Pedro Pascal, Marcello Hernandez, Bad Bunny, and Molly Shannon

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Ana Gasteyer, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Kim Kardashian

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson, Tom Hanks

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Ana Gasteyer, Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Martin Short, Steve Martin

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Scarlett Johansson, Ana Gasteyer, Will Ferrell, Kim Kardashian

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Eddie Murphy

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Steve Martin, John Mulaney

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Martin Short and Steve Martin

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
Jim Downey, Marc Shaiman, and Robert Smigel

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
SNL Writers

Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special Image
SNL Writers



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos