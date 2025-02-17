Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special

SNL50: The Anniversary Special is now streaming on Peacock.
Last night, NBC hosted the star-studded SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a tribute to 50 years of THE WEEKLY sketch comedy series. Numerous stars and SNL alums were present during the ceremony including John Mulaney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ana Gasteyer, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Bowen Yang, and more. Take a look at photos from the evening below!
One of the musical segments featured songs from Les Misérables, Hamilton (with guest Lin-Manuel Miranda), The Lion KING (with special guest Nathan Lane), and more. Take a look at more photos of Miranda in costume. In another segment, Sabrina Carpenter took the stage to take part in a continuation of the "Domingo" storyline. Started in 2024 by Wicked's Ariana Grande, this installment led the superstar to perform an off-key rendition of Defying Gravity. Stars Pedro Pascal, Martin Short, Bad Bunny, Molly Shannon, and more also joined in on the fun. Watch the segment here.
The special also included appearances by Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Lil Wayne, Miley Cyrus, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, Seth Meyers, Steve Martin, The Roots, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Woody Harrelson and more. SNL50: The Anniversary Special is now streaming on Peacock.
Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Todd Owyoung/Chris Haston/Virginia Sherwood/Heidi Gutman/NBC
Paul Shaffer, Scarlett Johansson, Alex Moffat, Emil Wakim, Chloe Fineman, James Austin John, Paul Rudd, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Devon Walker, Taran Killem, Ana Gasteyer, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Sarah Sherman, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, David Spade, Adam Driver, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, and Nick Jonas
Lorne Michaels and guests
Ayo Edebiri, Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, Robert De Niro and Rachel Dratch
Taran Killam, Ana Gasteyer, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Paul Davidson, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, and Jason Sudeikis
Taran Killam and Ana Gasteyer
Kenan Thompson and Maya Rudolph
Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Mike Myers
Taran Killam, Ana Gasteyer, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, Cecily Strong, and Nick Jonas
Cecily Strong and Nick Jonas
Lil Wayne
Robert De Niro and Rachel Dratch
Tom Hanks
Adam Sandler
Bowen Yang, Kyle Mooney, Sabrina Carpenter, Andy Samberg and Beck Bennett
Sabrina Carpenter and Pedro Pascal
Miley Cyrus
Bowen Yang, Andy Samberg, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett
Molly Shannon and Emma Stone
Bill Murray, and Anchor Colin Jost
Seth Meyers, Vanessa Bayer, and Fred Armisen
Paul Shaffer, Scarlett Johansson, Alex Moffat, Taran Killam, Jason Segel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin David Jones, Devon Walker, Ana Gasteyer, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Pete Davidson, Will Forte, Nathan Lane, Sarah Sherman, Adam Driver, David Spade and Cecily Strong
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
Bobby Moynihan and Anchor Colin Jost
Anchor Michael Che and Cecily Strong
Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Marcello Hernandez, Mikey Day, Michael Longfellow
Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Marcello Hernandez, Mikey Day
Jason Sudeikis, Marcello Hernandez, Mikey Day, Michael Longfellow
Kate McKinnon, Will Forte, Woody Harrelson
Meryl Streep, Kate McKinnon, Will Forte
Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon
Bowen Yang and Andy Samberg
Sabrina Carpenter and Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal, Marcello Hernandez, Bad Bunny, and Molly Shannon
Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon
Ana Gasteyer, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Kim Kardashian
Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson, Tom Hanks
Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks
Ana Gasteyer, Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson
Martin Short, Steve Martin
Scarlett Johansson, Ana Gasteyer, Will Ferrell, Kim Kardashian
Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Eddie Murphy
Steve Martin, John Mulaney
Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig
Martin Short and Steve Martin
Jim Downey, Marc Shaiman, and Robert Smigel
SNL Writers
SNL Writers
