Photos: John Mulaney, Martin Short, Nick Jonas & More in SNL50 Special

Last night, NBC hosted the star-studded SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a tribute to 50 years of THE WEEKLY sketch comedy series. Numerous stars and SNL alums were present during the ceremony including John Mulaney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ana Gasteyer, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Bowen Yang, and more. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

One of the musical segments featured songs from Les Misérables, Hamilton (with guest Lin-Manuel Miranda), The Lion KING (with special guest Nathan Lane), and more. Take a look at more photos of Miranda in costume. In another segment, Sabrina Carpenter took the stage to take part in a continuation of the "Domingo" storyline. Started in 2024 by Wicked's Ariana Grande, this installment led the superstar to perform an off-key rendition of Defying Gravity. Stars Pedro Pascal, Martin Short, Bad Bunny, Molly Shannon, and more also joined in on the fun. Watch the segment here.

The special also included appearances by Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Lil Wayne, Miley Cyrus, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, Seth Meyers, Steve Martin, The Roots, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Woody Harrelson and more. SNL50: The Anniversary Special is now streaming on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Todd Owyoung/Chris Haston/Virginia Sherwood/Heidi Gutman/NBC



Paul Shaffer, Scarlett Johansson, Alex Moffat, Emil Wakim, Chloe Fineman, James Austin John, Paul Rudd, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Devon Walker, Taran Killem, Ana Gasteyer, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Sarah Sherman, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, David Spade, Adam Driver, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, and Nick Jonas

Lorne Michaels and guests

Ayo Edebiri, Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, Robert De Niro and Rachel Dratch

Taran Killam, Ana Gasteyer, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Paul Davidson, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, and Jason Sudeikis

Taran Killam and Ana Gasteyer

Kenan Thompson and Maya Rudolph

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Mike Myers

Taran Killam, Ana Gasteyer, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, Cecily Strong, and Nick Jonas

Cecily Strong and Nick Jonas

Lil Wayne

Robert De Niro and Rachel Dratch

Tom Hanks

Adam Sandler

Bowen Yang, Kyle Mooney, Sabrina Carpenter, Andy Samberg and Beck Bennett

Sabrina Carpenter and Pedro Pascal

Miley Cyrus

Bowen Yang, Andy Samberg, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett

Molly Shannon and Emma Stone

Bill Murray, and Anchor Colin Jost

Seth Meyers, Vanessa Bayer, and Fred Armisen

Paul Shaffer, Scarlett Johansson, Alex Moffat, Taran Killam, Jason Segel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin David Jones, Devon Walker, Ana Gasteyer, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Pete Davidson, Will Forte, Nathan Lane, Sarah Sherman, Adam Driver, David Spade and Cecily Strong

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Molly Shannon and Emma Stone

Bobby Moynihan and Anchor Colin Jost

Anchor Michael Che and Cecily Strong

Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Marcello Hernandez, Mikey Day, Michael Longfellow

Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Marcello Hernandez, Mikey Day

Jason Sudeikis, Marcello Hernandez, Mikey Day, Michael Longfellow

Kate McKinnon, Will Forte, Woody Harrelson

Meryl Streep, Kate McKinnon, Will Forte

Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon

Bowen Yang and Andy Samberg

Sabrina Carpenter and Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal, Marcello Hernandez, Bad Bunny, and Molly Shannon

Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon

Ana Gasteyer, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Kim Kardashian

Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson, Tom Hanks

Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks

Ana Gasteyer, Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson

Martin Short, Steve Martin

Scarlett Johansson, Ana Gasteyer, Will Ferrell, Kim Kardashian

Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Eddie Murphy

Steve Martin, John Mulaney

Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig

Martin Short and Steve Martin

Jim Downey, Marc Shaiman, and Robert Smigel

SNL Writers

SNL Writers

