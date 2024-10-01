Photos: First Look at Netflix's THE ELECTRIC STATE With Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Netflix has released first-look images for The Electric Slate, the upcoming movie from the Russo Brothers starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising.

Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.

The Electric State is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Brown, Pratt, Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk lend their talents as the voices of the robots. The film is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag with a screenplay written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely. The movie hits Netflix in 2025. Take a look at the photos below!

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt

Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci

Chris Pratt) and Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie)

Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie), Millie Bobby Brown, Cosmo (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and Chris Pratt

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt

Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie), PopFly (voiced by Brian Cox), Mr. Peanut (voiced by Woody Harrelson), Millie Bobby Brown, Penny Pal (voiced by Jenny Slate) and Chris Pratt

Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt and Ke Huy Quan

Joe Russo (Director), Anthony Russo (Director) and Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown with Cosmo (voiced by Alan Tudyk)

Millie Bobby Brown , Cosmo (voiced by Alan Tudyk), Chris Pratt and Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie)



