Photos: First Look at Colman Domingo Executive-Produced Thriller IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE

Netflix has released first-look images for It's What's Inside, the upcoming science-fiction thriller film executive produced by Colman Domingo.

The movie follows a group of friends gathering for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges. The cast includes Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood, Nina Bloomgarden, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Reina Hardesty, Devon Terrell, and David Thompson.

It's What's Inside received rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival and SXSW for its blindsiding twists, breakneck turns, and incredible cast performances. The film marks the feature directorial debut of writer/helmer Greg Jardin, who’s earning kudos for his creative and fearless choices.

“I got excited about Greg as a creative,” Domingo said. “I knew that he had it because he also wrote the film, knew what the visual language was, and would deliver what was inside his head. And he did.”

It's What Inside will be released globally on Netflix October 4. Read the full conversation between Domingo and Jardin on Tudum and check out the new photos below.

