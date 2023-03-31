Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE

All five one-hour episodes of the English and Spanish language limited series will premiere on Monday, May 1, 2023, exclusively on Freevee in the U.S.

Mar. 31, 2023  

"Casa Grande" the new, bilingual dramatic series set to stream exclusively on Amazon Freevee May 1st has just released a first look at what's to come.

Created by Lauren Swickard ("A California Christmas") and Ali Afshar, the ensemble cast of "Casa Grande" includes John Pyper-Ferguson ("The 100," "Suits"), Christina Moore ("That '70s Show," "90210"), Madison Lawlor ("Juniper"), Karen Bethzabe ("Babylon"), Javier Bolaños ("All American"), Raquel Dominguez ("Chicago Med"), James Marsters ("Buffy The Vampire Slayer"), Emmy-winner Kate Mansi ("Days of Our Lives"), Christian James ("All American"), Daniel Edward Mora ("Coco"), Loren Escandon ("The Baxters"), Ali Afshar, ("He's Just Not That Into You") and Christian James ("All American").

"Casa Grande" follows the intertwining lives of various families in the farmlands of Northern California. It's an upstairs/downstairs story transposed from turn-of-the century English countryside to rural America. The show uses the framework of conventional character drama to explore universal themes of class, immigration, culture and family.

The grand theme is that of peeling back the curtain on how the machine we all live in runs: The glimmering, upper-crust culture could not exist without the unyielding, backbreaking, labor of the socially invisible migrant workforce laboring behind the scenes. With the Clarkman Farm and its neighboring property, Dalton Farm, employing, housing and feeding much of the Mendocino County's undocumented immigrants, "Casa Grande" explores the dramatic, truth of our country's allure for immigrants and what mankind will endure for a taste of the American dream.

"Casa Grande" is directed by award-winning Latin filmmaker Gabriela Tagliavini ("Despite Everything") and written by Alex Ranarivelo, Michael Cruz, and Lauren Swickard, who also serves as the series showrunner. Series executive producers are Ava Rettke and Daniel Aspromonte.

All five one-hour episodes of the English and Spanish language limited series will premiere on Monday, May 1, 2023, exclusively on Freevee in the U.S.

Photo credit: Barbara Kinney

Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE

Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE
Camila Cortez, Natalia Cortez

Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE
Camila Cortez

Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE
Camila Cortez, Susanna Clarkman

Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE
Camila Cortez

Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE
Hassie Clarkman

Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE
Hunter Clarkman

Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE
Mael Morales, and Hassie Clarkman

Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE
Natalia Cortez and Camila Cortez

Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE
Sawyer Clarkman, Miller Dalton

Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE
Susanna Clarkman



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
HOLLYWOOD UNEXPECTED With Jessica Ross Premieres April 21 On The XOTV Network Photo
HOLLYWOOD UNEXPECTED With Jessica Ross Premieres April 21 On The XOTV Network
Premiering April 21st, Hollywood Unexpected with Jessica Ross is an Award-winning reality show that follows the journey of actress Jessica Ross into her dramatic and often crazy life, which centers around Hollywood and what happens behind the scenes. It reveals the ambitions, the disappointments, the ups and downs of what people of every age may be experiencing.
Bravo Launches New SUMMER HOUSE Spin-Off in Marthas Vineyard Photo
Bravo Launches New SUMMER HOUSE Spin-Off in Martha's Vineyard
Bravo heads north to an exclusive enclave with “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” featuring Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree. Watch the video trailer now!
Scoop: FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Photo
Scoop: FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Get all the scoop on FARMER WANTS A WIFE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 5, 2023! This week, the farmers and their dates head to South Carolina to attend a demolition derby and to catch up at the derby tailgate, where one of the women reveals she kissed her farmer before any of the others. Watch a video clip now!

More Hot Stories For You


HOLLYWOOD UNEXPECTED With Jessica Ross Premieres April 21 On The XOTV NetworkHOLLYWOOD UNEXPECTED With Jessica Ross Premieres April 21 On The XOTV Network
March 30, 2023

Premiering April 21st, Hollywood Unexpected with Jessica Ross is an Award-winning reality show that follows the journey of actress Jessica Ross into her dramatic and often crazy life, which centers around Hollywood and what happens behind the scenes. It reveals the ambitions, the disappointments, the ups and downs of what people of every age may be experiencing.
International Music Icon Angelique Kidjo New Doc QUEEN KIDJO Reigns During 15th Anniversary Season Of AFROPOPInternational Music Icon Angelique Kidjo New Doc QUEEN KIDJO Reigns During 15th Anniversary Season Of AFROPOP
March 24, 2023

Queen Kidjo will hold court during season 15 of the award-winning documentary series AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange.
Video: PASTICHENYC Presents Edith Wharton's The House of Mirth Song CycleVideo: PASTICHENYC Presents Edith Wharton's The House of Mirth Song Cycle
March 24, 2023

PASTICHENYC has announced their follow-up to Jane Austen's Persuasion Song Cycle, the World Premiere of a streaming video rendition of Edith Wharton's The House of Mirth Song Cycle, written and directed by Emily King. Watch episode 1 now!
IT'S WHAT SHE WOULD HAVE WANTED To Be Released On Omeleto Platform On March 23IT'S WHAT SHE WOULD HAVE WANTED To Be Released On Omeleto Platform On March 23
March 23, 2023

'It's What She Would Have Wanted' has joined the select group of short films being released on the popular OMELETO platform.
Stephanie Sperber Named President And Chief Content Officer Of Lion Forge EntertainmentStephanie Sperber Named President And Chief Content Officer Of Lion Forge Entertainment
March 22, 2023

Lion Forge Animation, lauded for championing diversity, authenticity, and under-represented communities in its storytelling, is now Lion Forge Entertainment.
share