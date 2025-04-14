Photos: Alan Cumming as Guest Star in Tubi's BOARDERS Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-winner Alan Cumming is appearing as a guest star in the second season of Tubi's Boarders, premiering this Thursday, April 17, with all six episodes. Cumming will appear in Episode 2. Take a look at photos from his appearance below.

Boarders follows five talented black inner-city teens (Jaheim, Leah, Toby, Omar and Femi) transported to an alien world – a British boarding school – after gaining scholarships to the prestigious St. Gilbert’s. They set out to make the most out of the opportunity, despite their places only being offered as a poorly-disguised PR exercise to improve the reputation of the school.

Series two sees a new era for St Gilbert’s with the now acting headmistress Carol Watlington-Geese (who also happens to be the mother of Jaheim’s nemesis, Rupert) at the helm - and she wants Jaheim, Leah, Toby, Omar and Femi gone. The cast includes the return of fan favourites Josh Tedeku (Jaheim), Jodie Campbell (Leah), Sekou Diaby (Toby), Myles Kamwendo (Omar) and Aruna Jalloh (Femi) as the five scholarship students at St Gilbert’s. Returning cast from series one also include Niky Wardley (Carol), Assa Kanouté (Abby), Tallulah Greive (Beatrix), Rosie Graham (Florence), Harry Gilby (Rupert), Georgina Sadler (Mabel), Zheng Xi Yong (Xiang), Dillon Mitra (Dilton), Archie Fisher (Cheddar), Andrew Harmon-Gray (Graham), Ruxandra Porojnicu (Yelena), Kye Malcolm (Caleb), Llewella Gideon (Sylvie), Mohammed Mansaray (Malachi), Niyi Akin (Koku), Maxim Ays (Felix), Al Foran (Stanley), William Andrews (Mackers) and Yuriri Naka (Ms Kaneko). New cast for season two includes BAFTA-winner Wunmi Mosaku (Loki) as Jaheim’s mum, Grace. Cara Theobold (Downton Abbey) joins the cast as St Gilbert’s new writer in residence Jude, with Michael Salami (Supacell) as Femi’s Uncle Teju. Kendra Brown stars in her debut on-screen role as the new American exchange student, Devonyè. The series also features Natalie Cassidy (EastEnders) and Alan Cumming (The Traitors US) in guest roles. BOARDERS is created and written by the BAFTA-nominated Daniel Lawrence Taylor, and is produced by Studio Lambert (part of All3Media) for the BBC in co-production with Tubi and ZDFneo, in association with All3Media International for the BBC. BOARDERS season two is created by Daniel Lawrence Taylor, who serves as lead writer with Yemi Oyefuwa, Jeffrey Aidoo and Racheal Ofori writing additional episodes. It is directed by Joelle Mae David and Sarmad Masud, with Ali MacPhail returning as the Producer and Carleen Beadle-Larcombe as Line Producer. Mykaell Riley also returns as Musical Director. Executive producers are Daniel Lawrence Taylor, Madeleine Sinclair for Studio Lambert, and Nawfal Faizullah and Katherine Bond for the BBC.

