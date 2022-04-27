Photo: First Look at AMERICAN IDOL's Return to Disneyland

Ahead of the highly anticipated Disney Night episode, music industry legends and "American Idol" all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, this season's top 10 contestants, plus award-winning performer and guest mentor Ben Platt ventured to the Disneyland Resort in California for a magical day and night of Disney fun, to prepare for Disney Night performances.

This Sunday, "American Idol" contestants will take on fan-favorite Disney hits in hopes of MAKING IT to the next round of the competition. It all kicks off as Disneyland Resort celebrates the return of the nighttime spectaculars, including the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever Fireworks at Disneyland Park, plus World of Color at Disney California Adventure Park.

The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as "American Idol" returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the Idol stage.

Award-winning actor and singer Ben Platt will mentor the remaining contestants from the Disneyland Resort in California as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing America's vote. "American Idol" airs LIVE SUNDAY, MAY 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show's fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.

Last season, ABC's "American Idol" ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among Adults 18-49.