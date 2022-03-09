Photo: Disney+ Debuts First Look at Tom Hanks in PINOCCHIO

Disney+ has released a first look image of its upcoming all-new live action "Pinocchio," which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service this September.

Academy AwardÂ® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy AwardÂ® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy AwardÂ® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Robert Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz are the film's producers, with Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns the executive producers.