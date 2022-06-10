Peacock Announces Casting for New Project From Director and Executive Producer Jason Woliner

Peacock announced TODAY the first round of casting for the UNTITLED JASON WOLINER PROJECT from director and executive producer Jason Woliner. In the style of Woliner's work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the series is a groundbreaking project that mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.

Cast slated to appear in the series will include Rosanna Arquette (Florida Man, Love is Love is Love), Melinda McGraw (Mad Men and The Dark Knight), Frank Grillo (Kingdom, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard), Dennis Haysbert (Lucifer, The Unit), and Dee Wallace (E.T., Cujo).

The series also comes from executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Loreli Alanis (Point Grey Pictures); Megan Ellison (Annapurna); Michael Sagol, Bert Hamelinck (Caviar), and producer Tyler Ben-Amotz. The series will be produced by Caviar and by Point Grey through their overall deal with Lionsgate.

UNTITLED JASON WOLINER PROJECT is a mind-bending series from the director of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and the producers of The Disaster Artist. It's a project that director Jason Woliner has been shooting for over a decade and a story that continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists.

Jason Woliner is a writer, director, and former child actor. He directed the smash hit comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which the New York Times called 2020's "Movie of the Year", was nominated for two Academy Awards, and won the Golden Globe for Best Picture.

He has directed episodes of What We Do In The Shadows, Nathan For You, The Last Man On Earth, and other series. He was the showrunner and main director for all three seasons of [adult swim]'s surreal action comedy Eagleheart, which the New York Times recently called "brilliantly strange." He's currently set to direct Guru Nation, a new series from Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, for Paramount+.