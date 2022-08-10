Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGIN OF BATMAN'S BUTLER to Return to HBO Max in October

The new season debuts in October.

Aug. 10, 2022  

Season three of the hit DC series, PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGIN OF BATMAN'S BUTLER, from Warner Bros. Television, debuts this October on HBO Max as a Max Original.

The DC origin series PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGIN OF BATMAN'S BUTLER follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz), before they become Bruce Wayne's parents.

Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural REVOLUTION has changed the world for better or worse - ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains.

The cast features Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda.

The first two seasons of PENNYWORTH are currently available on HBO Max.

Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the ten-episode drama series from Warner Bros. Television is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens. The series is produced in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Watch the official teaser for the new seaosn here:



