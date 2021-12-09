Official YELLOWSTONE Podcast to Be Hosted By Jefferson White

101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios and the Paramount Network have launched the "Official Yellowstone Podcast" today. Hosted by Yellowstone series star Jefferson White (Jimmy), the first season of the podcast is recorded from inside presenting sponsor Wynn Las Vegas via their new, state-of-the-art sound studio.

The first official behind the scenes podcast will give listeners exclusive interviews from the cast, crew and special guests from the popular TV series. Listeners will hear what it's really like on the Dutton Ranch. Episode 1 features Jefferson White in conversation with Wes Bentley (Jamie) and Luke Grimes (Casey) as they discuss their characters, the role of 'family' on Yellowstone and much more.

Guests for the podcast's season one will include co-creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Ryan Bingham, Jen Landon, Mo' Brings Plenty, Forrie Smith, Ian Bohen, and more. The podcast will also welcome stars from the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883 starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett.

The weekly podcast is presented by Wynn Las Vegas and is produced by 101 Studios. You can listen to the official Yellowstone Podcast across all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Pandora, etc.

Yellowstone, now in its 4th season, chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect - the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders - an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.

The impressive ensemble stars Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Will Patton.

Co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone's executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

Listen to the first episode here: