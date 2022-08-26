Octavia Spencer to Produce New Six-Part Series FEDS on discovery+ & ID

The leading true-crime network ID, and its streaming home discovery+, TODAY announced FEDS (wt), the next collaboration in a multiproject deal with acclaimed Academy Award® winning actress and producer Octavia Spencer, her production company Orit Entertainment and October Films. FEDS (wt), a six-part series, will take viewers deep inside America's most elite crime-fighting agency, the FBI.

The series features exclusive access to active-duty FBI agents and will detail high-profile, dangerous and unusual cases as told by agents, informants, undercover operatives and victims.

"A big part of my excitement about our partnership with ID was the opportunity to bring incredible stories to true crime fans from an entirely new perspective. FEDS (wt) is genuinely unique. As viewers, we have never been as inside the case as we are in this series. Being a true crime follower myself, speaking to active special agents with the FBI has been a thrill, and I could not be more excited to share FEDS (wt) with the ID audience, " said Octavia Spencer, Executive Producer and Founder, Orit Entertainment.

With unparalleled access, FEDS (wt) reveals the twists and turns of each case, as agents let their guard down and for the first time, bring us into their private world. Showcasing a variety of investigations - from infiltrating MS-13 in Boston to taking down a multimillion-dollar drug empire in Florida - FEDS (wt) demonstrates the lengths the FBI goes to in order to protect citizens all across the country. Perhaps most powerfully, the series also uncovers looming tragedies that the FBI was able to thwart thanks to undercover agents and specialized intel.

"When we partnered with Octavia, we knew her passion for telling unique and powerful stories would bring our audience inside exciting new worlds of true crime storytelling," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. "Delivering unprecedented access, FEDS (wt) goes deep inside the FBI to reveal gripping, behind-the-scenes accounts of high-profile stories from the active federal agents who lived them firsthand, and we know ID's viewers are going to love this groundbreaking approach."

FEDS (wt) is the second project to be announced in a multipart deal for ID and discovery+ with Octavia Spencer's Orit Entertainment and October Films. The first title announced in June, HIGHWAY 20 (3x60 wt), begins with the case of a missing 13-year-old girl and spirals into a decades-long true-crime odyssey.

Inspired by the award-winning work of journalist Noelle Crombie, videographer Dave Killen and photojournalist Beth Nakamura of The Oregonian, and directed by Arianna Lapenne, the series unpacks the dark SECRETS OF a ghostly stretch of Oregon's U.S. Highway 20, where many women and girls went missing, were raped or murdered from the 1970s to the 1990s.

FEDS (wt) is executive produced by Octavia Spencer for Investigation Discovery and discovery+. Executive producers for Orit Entertainment are Brian Clisham and Stephanie Kluft, with Gillian Pachter and Matt Robins for October Films.

