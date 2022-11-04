Nick Cannon Announces 'Wild 'N Out Live' at Madison Square Garden
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 7 at 10:00AM.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and On the Fly announced the largest "Wild 'N Out" live show in history will take place at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 8:00PM.
"Nick Cannon Presents: WILD 'N OUT Live" features fan favorites from the original cast of "Wild 'N Out," including Nick Cannon, Rip Micheals, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Justina Valentine, Emmanuel Hudson, Hitman Holla, Conceited, Pretty Vee, Charlie Clips, Radio Big Mack and DJ D-Wrek. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 7 at 10:00AM.
Entrepreneur and media mogul NICK CANNON has once again teamed up with cast member and original "Wild 'N Out Live" tour creator Rip Micheals to bring the longest-running hip-hop show in history to an arena audience. The only thing more exciting than watching "Wild 'N Out" on television is seeing the cast up close and in person as they interact with the audience while playing some of the hit show's most popular games.
The live show also features stand-up comedy by cast members and musical performances from some of the hottest hip-hop stars. Musical guests will be announced next week.
"Nick Cannon Presents: WILD 'N OUT Live" at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, December 1, 2022 is produced by Rip Micheals Entertainment. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 7 at 10:00AM.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
November 3, 2022
Reynolds was nominated for a Golden Globe and Grammy award for his work on the “Deadpool” franchise. Reynold’s most recent film “The Adam Project,” which he also produced, is currently Netflix's fourth most-viewed English-language movie of all time. He can next be seen in the musical comedy “Spirited” opposite Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer,
SG Lewis Shares New Track 'LIFETIME'
November 3, 2022
British singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis, shares “Lifetime,” the next taste of his forthcoming album. Watch the Jason Lester-directed music video now! ”Lifetime” follows the news that SG Lewis’ second full-length album AudioLust & HigherLove will be released in early 2023.
Adam Devine, Melissa Villaseñor & More Join REINDEER IN HERE CBS Holiday Special
November 3, 2022
REINDEER IN HERE’s cast includes Adam Devine voicing Blizzard “Blizz;” Jim Gaffigan voicing Santa; Melissa Villaseñor voicing Candy; Henry Winkler voicing Smiley; Candace Cameron Bure voicing Pinky; Donald Faison voicing Bucky; Jo Koy voicing Hawk; Gabriel Bateman voicing Theo; and Brooke Monroe Conaway voicing Isla.
David Foster, Kat McPhee & More to Perform on 24TH ANNUAL A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT THE GROVE
November 3, 2022
The special, which takes place at The Grove in Los Angeles, will enhance the inspirational stories of several American families with performances by extraordinary artists, including Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town and David Foster & Kat McPhee.
LL Cool J to Host NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS
November 3, 2022
This beloved American tradition, celebrating its 100th ceremony, is presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF) and will feature Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and more singing holiday classics.