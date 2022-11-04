Nick Cannon Announces 'Wild 'N Out Live' at Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and On the Fly announced the largest "Wild 'N Out" live show in history will take place at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 8:00PM.

"Nick Cannon Presents: WILD 'N OUT Live" features fan favorites from the original cast of "Wild 'N Out," including Nick Cannon, Rip Micheals, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Justina Valentine, Emmanuel Hudson, Hitman Holla, Conceited, Pretty Vee, Charlie Clips, Radio Big Mack and DJ D-Wrek. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 7 at 10:00AM.

Entrepreneur and media mogul NICK CANNON has once again teamed up with cast member and original "Wild 'N Out Live" tour creator Rip Micheals to bring the longest-running hip-hop show in history to an arena audience. The only thing more exciting than watching "Wild 'N Out" on television is seeing the cast up close and in person as they interact with the audience while playing some of the hit show's most popular games.

The live show also features stand-up comedy by cast members and musical performances from some of the hottest hip-hop stars. Musical guests will be announced next week.

"Nick Cannon Presents: WILD 'N OUT Live" at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, December 1, 2022 is produced by Rip Micheals Entertainment. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 7 at 10:00AM.