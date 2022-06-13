New KNIVES OUT Film Officially Titled GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

Netflix has announced that the new Knives Out film will officially be titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The feature will be released this holiday season.

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

The film stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The original film, which was released in 2020, was a contemporary spin on an Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery with Craig's private investigator Benoit Blanc at the center of the tale. Rian Johnson directed the mystery, which starred Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.