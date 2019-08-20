Netflix's SELENA: THE SERIES Eyes Christian Serratos For Lead Role

Deadline reports that Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead) is in conversations to play the late, great Selena Quintanilla in an upcoming Netflix series about the singer.

Selena: The Series has been called "the official story of Tejano music legend, Selena Quintanilla." It is a coming-of-age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

Selena Quintanilla was a singer, songwriter, model, actor, and fashion designer, and was an enormous star inside and outside the Latino-American community--she was popular in any and all circles. She was only 23 when she died, murdered by the former president of her fan club.

Serratos is best known for playing Rosita on "The Walking Dead." She also starred as Angela in the "Twilight" films.

Read the original story on Deadline.





