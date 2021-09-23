Netflix Announces TIGER KING 2 & More New True-Crime Documentaries

Netflix has announced the release of five new true-crime documentaries, including Tiger KING 2, which will be released later this year.

The global hit Tiger King, which attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere, will return to Netflix for more madness and mayhem. It will be released later this year, directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. A deeper outline of what will be explored in the sequel to the series has yet to be announced.

Premiering in January 2022 is The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman. From the acclaimed filmmakers behind The Imposter, this three-part series tells the jaw-dropping story of one of the world's most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives. But now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a desperate family who fear for their mother's safety.

The Tinder Swindler will premiere in February 2022. The Tinder Swindler tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.

A new film titled Trust No One: THE HUNT for the Crypto KING will premiere later in 2022. Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.

Finally, a new series titled Bad Vegan will also premiere in 2022. Celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis becomes the "Vegan Fugitive" when she's conned out of millions by a man who convinces her that he can expand her food empire and make her beloved pit bull immortal -- as long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests.

Stories about real crimes have captivated audiences since the dawn of media, from the old days of town criers and tabloids to today's podcasts and social media. As seen since the Emmy Award-winning series Making A Murderer first pierced the culture in 2015, documentaries can also meet that curiosity by immersing viewers in a true story to dissect its complexities and make sense of the unexpected.

