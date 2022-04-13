Netflix Announces Jennifer Lopez Documentary HALFTIME

Netflix's new Jennifer Lopez documentary, HALFTIME, will make its world premiere as the opening night film for the Tribeca Festival on June 8 and will then release globally on Netflix June 14.

"HALFTIME" offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her SUPER BOWL Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration.

The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance and cultural contributions.

And it's only the beginning. "HALFTIME" serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.