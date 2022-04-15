Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Netflix Announces Christina P. MOM GENES Comedy Special

pixeltracker

Christina P: Mom Genes premieres globally on Netflix this Mother’s Day, May 8th, 2022.

Apr. 15, 2022  
Netflix Announces Christina P. MOM GENES Comedy Special

Christina P is back and better than ever in her new Netflix comedy special Mom Genes.

No detail is too intimate as Christina hilariously shares the trials and tribulations of motherhood, marriage, and everything in between.

Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, Christina P: Mom Genes premieres globally on Netflix this Mother's Day, May 8th, 2022.



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author - Michael Major