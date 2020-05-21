Netflix announces "Anatomy of a Scandal" suspenseful anthology series based on international bestseller.

An insightful and suspenseful series about a sexual consent scandal amongst British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake. Based on the international bestselling novel 'Anatomy of a Scandal' by Sarah Vaughan.

The series hails from executive producers David E. Kelley, Melissa James Gibson, Liza Chasin and Bruna Papandrea. S.J. Clarkson will executive produce and direct all of the episodes.

The anthology series will consist of six one-hour episodes and production will take place in the UK.

David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Goliath) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards, The Americans) will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

Executive producers include Liza Chasin (The Loudest Voice, Baby Driver) of 3Dot Productions, Bruna Papandrea (Gone Girl, Big Little Lies), Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss of Made Up Stories along with Sarah Vaughan, and Margaret Chernin as co-executive producer.

