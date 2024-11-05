NEVER LET GO Starring Hale Berry Sets DVD and Blu-ray Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Question the evil when NEVER LET GO arrives on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD on December 3 from Lionsgate®. Executive produced by and starring Academy Award® winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 – Monster’s Ball) and directed by Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes), this psychologically complex film arrives at home just in time for Halloween.

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (Crawl) and the creative minds behind “Stranger Things” comes this psychological horror-thriller. As an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, a mother (Halle Berry) and her twin sons find their only protection is their house and their deep-rooted family bond. Needing to stay connected at all times — even tethering themselves with ropes — they urge each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the TIES THAT BIND them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

NEVER LET GO is now available on Digital and On Demand, plus on December 3, the film will be available to buy on Blu-ray™ (+ DVD + Digital) for $39.99, and on DVD for $29.96.

Executive Producers Halle Berry, Holly Jeter, Daniel Clarke, Emily Morris, Christopher Woodrow, Connor DiGregorio. Produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, Alexandre Aja. Written by KC Coughlin & Ryan Grassby. Directed by Alexandre Aja.

BONUS FEATURES:

Making Never Let Go: Meet the talented team of filmmakers and learn more about the intricate creative process behind the film’s particular look and atmosphere.

Creating Momma’s House: Take a step inside and learn how filmmakers were able to find and prepare Momma’s house in the middle of nowhere to make the film as authentic and scary as possible.

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

