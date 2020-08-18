NBC Ratings For The Late-night Week Of August 10-14

The Tonight Show continues to dominate as most watched late night series on YouTube.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" averaged a 0.24 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.36 million viewers for the late-night ratings week of Aug. 10-14, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight" was tied for #2 in the 18-49 demo for the week and was #2 in total viewers in comparison to "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged a 0.14 in 18-49 and 778,000 viewers overall. "Late Night" finished the week #1 in the timeslot versus "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and all other key categories. Seth also leads Corden season to date in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" continues to reign as the most-watched late-night series on YouTube, having generated 32 million views last week. The show was not only the #1 late-night series but ranked as the #2 program overall, across dayparts.

The show's total Youtube viewing was 12% above the show's five-week average since returning to 30 Rock.

"The Tonight Show" remains the most-viewed Entertainment TV program on Youtube of 2020 by having accumulated 1.5 billion views. The show is up 16% from 2019 in Youtube viewing and leads the closest competitor across any daypart by close to 400 million views.

Totaling 5.7 million Youtube views, last week's three instalments of "A Closer Look" on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" all ranked in the top seven most-viewed Entertainment TV videos on Youtube for the week.

So far in 2020, "Late Night" has accumulated more than 452 million Youtube views which is 105 million more than the comparable period last year. This marks an increase of 30% from 2019 which stands as the highest among any broadcast late-night talk programs.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Aug. 10-14. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.24 rating, 2 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.27/3 *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.24/2 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.19/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.14/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.13/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.09/1 (R) *



TOTAL VIEWERS



11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.359 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.267 million viewers *



11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 1.303 million viewers *



12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.033 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.778 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.799 million viewers *



1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.425 million viewers (R) *

* Friday's "Tonight," "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night" and "Late Late Show" were encores and NBC's Friday shows are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.38 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.41/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.33/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.24/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.22/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.18/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.958 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.480 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.942 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.389 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.239 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.166 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.625 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF AUG. 10-14

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.17

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.08 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.29

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.23

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.536 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.204 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.602 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.448 million viewers###

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You