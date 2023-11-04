Multi-Award-winning Local Film About Firefighters to Screen at Cine-World Film Festival In Sarasota

Bridge to the Other Side starring John Scalzi is a featured selection at Cine-World Film Festival at Historic Burns Court Cinema in Sarasota. There are three screenings this week at 8:15 Saturday, Nov. 4th, 6 PM on Sunday and 6PM on Wednesday! Don't miss this chance to see John Scalzi as the beleaguered Fire Chief. - Scalzi, a Florida celebrity, is well known not just for his film acting, but also for being a brilliant weatherman at ABC 7, calmly bringing the Sarasota community through many a hurricane. Don't miss this chance to see Scalzi on the silver screen. Tickets at the link below.

In a world that's falling apart, a binge-drinking, young widow joins a mobile response team to save young people struggling with a mental health crisis. Embedded with the fire department, she's battling the Chief who doesn't want her there, the clients who fight her efforts to help and her own wounded psyche. She wants to save the world - if the job doesn't kill her first.