Multi-Award-winning Local Film About Firefighters to Screen at Cine-World Film Festival In Sarasota

There are three screenings this week at 8:15 Saturday, Nov. 4th, 6 PM on Sunday and 6PM on Wednesday.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 3 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 4 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram

Multi-Award-winning Local Film About Firefighters to Screen at Cine-World Film Festival In Sarasota

Multi-Award-winning Local Film About Firefighters to Screen at Cine-World Film Festival In Sarasota Bridge to the Other Side starring John Scalzi is a featured selection at Cine-World Film Festival at Historic Burns Court Cinema in Sarasota. There are three screenings this week at 8:15 Saturday, Nov. 4th, 6 PM on Sunday and 6PM on Wednesday! Don't miss this chance to see John Scalzi as the beleaguered Fire Chief. - Scalzi, a Florida celebrity, is well known not just for his film acting, but also for being a brilliant weatherman at ABC 7, calmly bringing the Sarasota community through many a hurricane. Don't miss this chance to see Scalzi on the silver screen. Tickets at the link below.

In a world that's falling apart, a binge-drinking, young widow joins a mobile response team to save young people struggling with a mental health crisis. Embedded with the fire department, she's battling the Chief who doesn't want her there, the clients who fight her efforts to help and her own wounded psyche. She wants to save the world - if the job doesn't kill her first.




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
9th Annual INTERNATIONAL SMART FONE FILM FEST Finals to Be Held in Sydney This Month Photo
9th Annual INTERNATIONAL SMART FONE FILM FEST Finals to Be Held in Sydney This Month

The Gala Finals of the 9th annual international Smart Fone Flick Fest (SF3) will take place in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as online. This year's festival received a record-breaking 458 entries from 60 countries.

2
PodcastOne Expands Slate Of Original Programming, Acquires Exclusive Rights To VIGILANTE P Photo
PodcastOne Expands Slate Of Original Programming, Acquires Exclusive Rights To VIGILANTE Podcast, Including IP for Film/TV

PodcastOne (PODC) expands its original programming with the acquisition of exclusive rights to the popular true crime podcast, Vigilante.

3
Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORY Photo
Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORY

West Side Story alum Josh Andrés Rivera will play Aaron Hernandez in Ryan Murphy's new installation of American Sports Story. Josh Andrés Rivera was seen as Chino in Steven Spielberg's recent film adaption of West Side Story. He was previously seen in the ensemble in the national tour of Hamilton.

4
Bravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast Addition Photo
Bravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast Addition

At the first day of this year's BravoCon, the network has announced that they have a new addition to The Real Housewives of Dubai ahead of the second season. Taleen Marie will be joining Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury for the new season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu Video
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial Video
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SWEENEY TODD