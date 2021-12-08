Måneskin & Ari Lennox to Perform at YouTube's Streamy Awards

MRC Live & Alternative and Tubefilter announced TODAY that R&B singer/songwriter Ari Lennox will perform her sultry hit "Pressure" and Italian rock band Måneskin will perform their global chart-topping single "Beggin'" on the "2021 YouTube Streamy Awards," a celebration of the year's best online content and creators. The event will premiere and stream exclusively for free on YouTube this Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

The night will also see the return of Streamys Creator Honors, which were first introduced during the 2020 show, in which past Streamys winners recognize creators whose work has personally resonated with them. Creators and global influencers including Bailey Sarian, Jay Shetty, LaurDIY, and Mark Rober will present unique tributes during this year's show.

Additionally, creators such as Dixie D'Amelio, Lexi Rivera, RDCWorld, Safiya Nygaard, and ZHC will utilize the Streamys as a springboard to debut sneak peeks of all-new videos which will be posted to their YouTube channels following THE STREAMY AWARDS premiere.

Master of Ceremonies Larray and his best friend Issa will take the show on the road on the Streamys bus, with special guest appearances by Addison Rae, Anthony Padilla, Bella Poarch, Brent Rivera, Bretman Rock, Jarvis Johnson, Jeff Wittek, Lexi Rivera, and Tinx. Presenters throughout the show include: Brittany Broski, Captain Disillusion, Charli D'Amelio, Cydnee Black, DankScole, Philip DeFranco, Quenlin Blackwell, Rhett & Link, Romina Gafur, Tai Verdes, Xavier Woods, and ZHC.

Additionally, Creator of the Year and Gaming nominee Dream will voiceover select show segments, Markiplier will tease his upcoming YouTube Originals interactive special "In Space with Markiplier," and MrBeast and #TeamSeas will be highlighted in a special moment during the show.

The "2021 YouTube Streamy Awards" is produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Tubefilter. For more information, visit www.streamys.org. Join the conversation on social media with #streamys and be sure to follow Streamy Awards on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

The "2021 YouTube Streamy Awards" is presented by Banter by Piercing Pagoda, your fine jewelry and piercing oasis.

The Streamy Awards® honors excellence in online video and the creators behind it in more than 45 award categories. Marking its 10th anniversary in 2020, the annual event is the foremost recognition by which online creators and their work are lauded. The Streamy Awards® is produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Tubefilter and is exclusively broadcast by YouTube.

In 2017, the Streamy Awards' Social Good Awards was created to honor individuals and organizations who use online video and social media to amplify their message, and foster engagement and participation to make a greater, more meaningful impact. The Streamy Brand Awards, launched in 2018, spotlights brand advertising innovation, the creative individuals behind it, and the new wave of celebrities who are helping brands deliver their message.