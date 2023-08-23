Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE

Following her critically acclaimed 2019 Netflix Stand-Up Special Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, Michelle returns to Netflix with Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here. Wolf will forgo the traditional style of a one-hour special for shorter, more digestible half-hour episodes. All three episodes will be available on Tuesday, September 12th.

Wolf is back with the same high quality and sheer quantity of jokes in a more personal special than her previous ones. Topics range from dating, sexual harassment, race relations and living in a new country, all while keeping her signature fiery wit.

Wolf self-financed, produced and edited It’s Great To Be Here and subsequently licensed it to Netflix.

Episode titles are NEW NEIGHBORHOOD, ALL STRUGGLES MATTER + ME TOO and NEWS TO ME + ALL BEAUTIFUL.

Michelle Wolf has quickly become one of the most influential voices in the comedy landscape, with Village Voice calling her “the voice comedy needs right now” and Daily Beast declaring, “Michelle Wolf is the future of stand-up comedy.”

In 2019 Michelle released her special, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, on Netflix. Other past projects include Netflix’s The Break with Michelle Wolf and HBO’s Emmy-nominated Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady.

Michelle started as a writer on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS and THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, and in 2018, she famously hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner. She also continues to perform stand-up shows each year throughout the U.S. and Internationally. She is currently on her brand-new tour that shares the name of her new series but features entirely new material. For a complete list of tour dates, please visit here.

Wolf is represented by Dixon Talent, WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Watch the video trailer here: