Maxim Baldry Will Lead LORD OF THE RINGS Series

Deadline reports that Maxim Baldry is set to lead Amazon's upcoming "Lord of the Rings" television series.

Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman make up the rest of the cast.

Set in Middle-earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring.

Baldry starred on "Years and Years," a limited series from BBC and HBO. He also had roles on "Doctor Who," "Strike Back," and in "Last Christmas."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories