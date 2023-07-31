Max Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series And Curated Collections From OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Max launched the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network hub on its platform in the U.S., allowing subscribers to access their favorite OWN content within a dedicated brand hub.

Max subscribers can now enjoy popular OWN series including LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE, LOVE & MARRIAGE: DC, READY TO LOVE, BELLE COLLECTIVE, and PUT A RING ON IT, which are among more than 500 episodes of original content from across the catalog such as previous seasons of IYANLA: FIX MY LIFE, SUPER SOUL SUNDAY, and THE GREAT SOUL FOOD COOK-OFF.

Notable scripted series include ALL RISE and DAVID MAKES MAN as well as a sampling of OWN’s spotlight series OPRAH AND 100 BLACK FATHERS and OPRAH AND QUINTA BRUNSON are also available to stream.

“Our mission at OWN is to deliver programming that serves the female Black viewer, and this cross-portfolio collaboration presents a terrific opportunity to expand on that mission,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN. “OWN’s premium content will not only be available to our current fans, but it will also be available to a whole new audience that can easily access our programming with this dedicated hub.”

The OWN hub can be found on the Max platform within the “Brand Spotlight” carousel on the homepage amongst a variety of distinct brands in the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio including HBO, Max Originals, and DC.

MAX also features thematic curations of content for everyone at any time. Within the OWN hub, these curations include “Black Voices” and “More Picks for OWN Fans,” further expanding the experience and adding even more to the thousands of hours of programming. Currently, the “Black Voices” curation, for example, has HBO Originals INSECURE, EUPHORIA, and WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY, Warner Bros. Television’s ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, Adult Swim’s THE BOONDOCKS, Cartoon Network’s STEVEN UNIVERSE, and so much more.

“OWN’s incredible and diverse programming adds power and depth to Max’s roster of brands, bringing a variety of series and genres to an unparalleled lineup within our Brand Spotlight such as HBO, Max Originals, Discovery, Magnolia Network, and so much more,” said Lisa Holme, Senior Vice President, Global Content Strategy, Analysis, Merchandising & Podcasts.

The OWN hub on Max currently includes:

All Rise, Seasons 1 - 3

All the Single Ladies, Season 1

Behind Every Man, Season 1

Belle Collective, Season 2

Dark Nights in the City, Season 1

David Makes Man, Season 2

Family or Fiance, Seasons 1 - 3

Iyanla: Fix My Life, Seasons 3 - 8

Ladies Who List: Atlanta, Season 1

Love & Marriage: DC, Seasons 1 - 2

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Seasons 1 - 6

Marry Me Now, Season 1

Oprah's Master Class, Season 6

OWN Spotlight: Honoring Our Kings

OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers

OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad, Season 1

Put A Ring On It, Seasons 1- 4

Ready to Love Season 1 - 7

Shattered Hearts Season 1

Speak Sis, Season 1

Super Soul, Season 1

Super Soul Sunday, Seasons 1, 2, 4, 5 & 9

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off, Season 1

The Legacy of Black Wall Street, Season 1

