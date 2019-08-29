Matthew McConaughey Will Teach Classes at Alma Mater University of Texas

Variety reports that Matthew McConaughey will teach a class at his alma mater, the University of Texas, this fall. He has been a visiting instructor at the university for the past four years.

The upcoming course will look at the McConaughey films "The Gentleman" and "Mud." Director Jeff Nichols is scheduled to visit the McConaughey's class.

"It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them," McConaughey said. "Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a Science and art - no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus."

McConaughey got his start in "Dazed and Confused" in 1993. Since, he's become a household name, even winning an Academy Award for "Dallas Buyers Club." He's also known for roles in romantic comedies like "How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and "The Wedding Planner."

Check out the announcement in a tweet from the university below:

In recognition of his professional pedigree and personal investment in student success, Matthew McConaughey has been appointed a #TEXASMoody professor of practice. @McConaughey will continue to teach the #UTScriptoScreen class in @UTRTF. pic.twitter.com/9goKkc6U0A - TEXAS Moody (@UTexasMoody) August 28, 2019

Read the original story on Variety.





