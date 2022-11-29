Mae Martin to Make Their Hour-Long Netflix Stand-up Debut

Award winning comedian Mae Martin will be filming their hour-long Netflix comedy special debut on December 8 at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver, Canada. They previously made their Netflix comedy special debut with a half-hour set in COMEDIANS of the world in 2019.

The special will be directed by acclaimed creator, Abbi Jacobson. The special will premiere globally on Netflix in 2023. The special will be produced by All Things Comedy.

Mae created and starred in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series, Feel Good and also performed in the Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration special, the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics recorded at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival earlier this year. Both can be streamed on Netflix.

Photo credit: Joseph Sinclair