Madonna Sets Biographical Limited Series at Netflix with Shawn Levy

Superstar Madonna and filmmaker Shawn Levy are set to work together on a new limited series about her life, Deadline reports. The biographical series will be made by Netflix and is unrelated to the previously announced- and later cancelled- feature biopic, which would have starred Julia Garner as the music icon.

Though that film was scrapped, Garner is still expected to play the performer in this project, pending availability. It is unclear who will write and direct, but both Madonna and Levy will executive produce. Madonna was previously attached to direct the feature, also contributing to the screenplay written by Tony winner Diablo Cody.

Shawn Levy's many screen projects include Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, Date Night, Real Steel, and the Night at the Museum franchise. In 2024, his film Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, was released to box office success. Next projects include the forthcoming fifth season of Stranger Things and Star Wars: Starfighter.

Referred to as the "Queen of Pop", Madonna is the best-selling female recording artist of all time. She is the most successful solo artist in the history of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and has achieved the most number-one singles by a woman in Australia, Canada, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With a revenue of over U.S. $1.5 billion from her concert tickets, she remains the highest-grossing female touring artist worldwide. Forbes has named Madonna the annual top-earning female musician a record 11 times across four decades (1980s–2010s).

She played Eva Peron in the 1996 film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. She sang songs penned by Stephen Sondheim in the film Dick Tracy. Other acting credits include work in A League of Their Own and Desperately Seeking Susan.

Photo Credit: Ricardo Gomes and Bruce Glikas

