Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Cancelled

The Madonna biopic that was set to star Julia Garner is no longer in development.

Variety reports that the film, which Madonna was also slated to direct, has been scrapped after Madonna announced her extensive world tour.

After an intense audition process, reportedly involving a "Madonna Boot Camp," actress Julia Garner had won the starring role. Other actresses in the running were Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Bebe Rexha, and more.

Tony winner Diablo Cody had originally written the film with Madonna, they worked on it together from 2020 through 2022. Erin Cressida Wilson also contributed to the film in a second round of writing.

The Celebration Tour has sold-out 36 shows and counting across Toronto, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and more, with over 600,000 tickets sold. Due to overwhelming demand, 23 new dates were added this week across North America and Europe. Check out the complete list of tour dates here.

The global run now includes second shows in Miami, Las Vegas, Milan, Barcelona and more as well as three nights in Paris and four nights in New York, Los Angeles and London, with multiple added dates already sold-out.

The Celebration Tour will kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, and more before making its way to Europe where she will perform in 11 cities throughout the fall, including Antwerp, Copenhagen, and Stockholm, among others. The tour will now wrap on Saturday, December 2nd at Ziggo Dome with a second show in Amsterdam, NL.

The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

Having sold more than 300 million records worldwide, Madonna is certified as the best-selling female recording artist of all time by Guinness World Records. The Recording Industry Association of America listed her as the third highest-certified female artist in the U.S., with 64.5 million album units. According to Billboard, Madonna is the most successful solo artist in its Hot 100 chart history.

She is also the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time, accumulating U.S. $1.4 billion from her concert tickets. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, her first year of eligibility. VH1 ranked her atop THE 100 Greatest Women in Music, while Rolling Stone listed her among THE 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and THE 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.

Madonna played Eva Peron in the 1996 film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Evita." She sang songs penned by Stephen Sondheim in "Dick Tracy." Her acting credits also include work in "A League of Their Own" and "Desperately Seeking Susan."