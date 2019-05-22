Madison VanDenburg Is the Winner of LIVE'S 'American Idol' Encore'

May. 22, 2019  

Madison VanDenburg's "American Idol" journey may have come to an end, but fans will get to see one more live performance from the 17-year-old sensation on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" this Thursday, May 23. Today, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announced VanDenburg as the winner of "Live's 'American Idol' Encore."

The Cohoes, New York, native captivated the judges from the very start of the competition, leaving them speechless after her audition. She was eliminated during Sunday night's "Idol" finale and finished in third place overall this season.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).



