MY DAD WROTE A PORNO Launches 5th Annual Christmas Episode

The podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno has released its 5th annual Christmas edition.

In the episode, Jamie, Alice and James are back to read a festive chapter from Rocky that is so long, it can't be digested in one sitting. In the second half of Rocky's festive chapter 'It's a Blinkin' Life', Belinda continues to discover the consequences of life without her in it.

Listen at https://play.acast.com/s/mydadwroteaporno/.

About the Podcast:

Imagine if your dad wrote a dirty book. Most people would try to ignore it - but not Jamie Morton. Instead, he decided to read it to the world in this groundbreaking comedy podcast. With the help of his best mates, James Cooper and Alice Levine, Jamie reads a chapter a week and discovers more about his father than he ever bargained for.