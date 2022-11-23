MUAHS Awards Submissions Deadline Extended to December 4

Due to massive interest and a new awards submission platform, the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) awards submissions due date will be extended to Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 11:59 PM (PT), it was announced TODAY by Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President.

The DEADLINE extension will provide artisans and studios a new opportunity to upload photos of their work and other required materials needed in Award Force, MUAHS new online submission and voting platform. Submissions and voting are available online at Submissions and voting are available online here.

This year's awards gala, presented by HASK Beauty and celebrating the 10th Anniversary, will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The MUAHS Awards honors outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater.

Visit 2023 MUAHS Awards Rules & Regulations for a complete list of the instructions, rules, and regulations.

Submission DEADLINE for entries is now Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 11:59 PM (PT). Nominations for MUAHS Awards will be announced Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Final online voting will begin on Monday, January 23, 2023, and closes on Friday, February 3, 2023. Winners will be announced at the 10th Annual MUAHS Awards gala on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The Categories for Submissions are as follows:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Make-up

Best Period and/or Character Make-up

Best Special Make-up Effects

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES, OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-up

Best Period and/or Character Make-up

Best Special Make-up Effects

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-up

Best Period and/or Character Make-up

Best Special Make-up Effects

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-up

Best Hair Styling

CHILDREN & TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Make-up

Best Hair Styling

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-up

Best Hair Styling

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)

Best Make-up

Best Hair Styling

ABOUT LOCAL 706

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,300 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet.

The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft.