MTV and CFDA Announce Marc Jacobs As First-Ever 'MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award' Recipient

In partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), MTV today announced Marc Jacobs as the first-ever recipient of the MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award. The new award will honor a fashion designer who has made an indelible impact within the world of music-artist fashion.

Jacobs and music are inextricably linked, from tapping Cher and Missy Elliott for his ad campaigns, to dressing fashion icons Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. With a legacy that spans over three decades, Jacobs is a preeminent figure in fashion and music, perfectly embodying the spirit of the Fashion Trailblazer Award.

As part of the 2019 "VMAs," Jacobs and his design team are working with MTV to create a multimedia activation on the red carpet highlighting his creative vision. The on-the-ground experience will have a dedicated photographer and highly-stylized elements designed to travel across social platforms.

As previously announced, comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 "VMAs" live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Monday, August 26th. Music's biggest stars and fans will celebrate the year's most iconic videos with electrifying performances, viral moments and a new, first-of-its-kind immersive fan experience.

Official sponsors of the 2019 "MTV Video Music Awards" include EXTRA™ Refreshers, PEPSI®, Taco Bell®, and the 2020 Toyota Corolla.

